Lady Kitty Spencer stuns fans in lace bustier dress and boots

Lady Kitty Spencer has starred in another gorgeous video campaign with Dolce & Gabbana, looking stunning in a floral bustier dress, boots and sparkling jewellery.

The model and fashion ambassador, who is niece to the late Princess Diana and daughter of Earl Spencer, re-posted the video on Instagram, simply posting some black heart and rose emojis.

MORE: Princess Diana's wedding dress had some serious hidden links to Lady Kitty Spencer's

The designer's original caption read: "#DolceGabbana ambassador @kitty.spencer wears a '90s-inspired #DGFW21 look composed of a jacquard and lace bustier dress, #DGSicilyBag and matching #DGJewellery."



Kitty wowed in the new videos

In another video, Kitty models a beautiful polka-dot dress - not unlike the styles the Duchess of Cambridge likes to wear - with her hair pulled back in a chic chignon.

MORE: Inside Kitty Spencer's three-day Italian wedding - dresses, guests and more

The second post read: "#DolceGabbana ambassador @kitty.spencer wears a '90s-inspired #DGFW21 look composed of a polka-dot dress, new shape #DGSicilyBag and matching #DGJewellery."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lady Kitty's wedding fireworks display

Unsurprisingly, fans were quick to react to the short films, posting numerous heart and clapping emojis. One commented: "Gorgeous! Love the dress! You wear it so well!" and another added: "She reminds me of her Mother who was a model in her youth."

READ: Lady Kitty Spencer's second pair of wedding shoes were actually flats

Kitty has worn the beautiful spotted dress before, attending a special event for the Italian brand in August. But this time, to add some colour to her black and white look, she accessorised with a bright yellow handbag, contrasting fuchsia pumps and a statement pair of cat-eye sunglasses.



Wearing polka dots like Duchess Kate

Kitty's dress reminds us of the dotty number worn by Duchess Kate in July 2020. To celebrate the launch of BBC's Tiny Happy People, the royal wowed in a very similar shirt dress by Emilia Wickstead, adding her favourite Castañer espadrilles to complete her outfit.

It's been an exciting summer for Lady Kitty, who married husband Michael Lewis in a stunning Italian wedding ceremony in July. Of course, her most memorable D&G outfit has to be her stunning bridal gown - and the five other custom-made dresses that she wore over the weekend of wedding celebrations...