Lady Kitty Spencer seems to always look gorgeous and glamorous, even when she's relaxing in her pyjamas!

The model looked chic as ever in her latest Instagram post, as she showed off some glittering new jewellery from Bvlgari - but we're in love with her luxurious feathered PJs, too.

"@bulgari’s red coral #bvlgaribvlgari necklace… an exclusive limited edition for Europe - making cosy Sundays a bit more glamorous," she captioned the snap.

WATCH: Lady Kitty's style over the years

Kitty appears to be rocking the cult two-piece set from Sleeper, also loved by fashion bloggers and stars such as Brie Larson and Millie Bobby Brown.

The 'party pyjamas' set is sold out at most UK retailers, but is available to shop online in the US for $320.



Kitty looked gorgeous in her feathered PJs

Even better, River Island recently launched a very similar co-ord, and you can buy the silky set for £85. Tempted?

Kitty, who is the daughter of Earl Spencer and niece of the late Princess Diana, has been wowing fans with her designer outfits over the past few months, and also posed for a new photoshoot with Vogue Thailand recently.

Party pyjama set, $320, Sleeper

The fashion star wore stunning couture gowns from the likes of Giambattista Valli, Dior, Ralph and Russo and Dolce & Gabbana for the shoot, sharing plenty of the shots on her Instagram page.

She captioned one of the images: "Wearing @dior Haute Couture and @bulgari #highjewelry for @voguethailand… Thank you @nichapat for the honour and thank you @elisabetta_marra & @bulgarihotels for making my first socially distanced photo shoot possible."

SHOP SIMILAR: Feathered pyjama set, £85, River Island

The 29-year-old is known for her timeless, and often luxurious, looks - and her loyal partnerships with Bvlgari and Dolce and Gabbana. In June, the model posed in more of her Bvlagri collection, praising the brand for its charitable work during the coronavirus crisis.

She wrote: "Thank you @bulgari for all that you have done & continue to do during this time of great need. I'm very proud to be associated with a brand that uses their power to lead by example."