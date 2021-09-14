Michelle Keegan wears Dr. Martens boots with an outfit you just wouldn't expect

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Monday evening, the beautiful Michelle Keegan gave her legions of Instagram followers an insight into behind the scenes filming of her hit Sky One show, Brassic.

Uploading a group shot of herself and her co-stars of the successful show, the brunette star was seen in an all-black, casual ensemble consisting of black cargo pants, a black top and Dr. Martens boots. Even though she was covered in dust after doing her own stunts, the wife of Mark Wright still looked effortlessly gorgeous.

Doctor Martin boots are having a real fashion moment right now and look just as chic dressed down as they do teamed with tea dresses for a punky vibe.

The 34-year-old wrote: "Yeah we do our own stunts… until the professionals turn up!"

Michelle in character for Brassic

Last week, the star was seen in character as Erin Croft, modelling a cool all-black outfit. She was joined by co-star Bronagh Gallagher in the picture, and was seen doing her best Charlie's Angels impression as she pretended to shoot a gun.

We last saw Michelle over the weekend as she enjoyed Majorca, celebrating in style for her sister-in-law Jessica Wright's wedding, which took place last week.

Hollie Kane-Wright, who is married to Mark's footballer brother Josh, shared a group shot on her Instagram of the wedding after party, and it looked like an epic celebration. Our Girl actress Michelle can be seen in the snap, and we are obsessed with her outfit.

The Manchester-born star sported a sky blue co-ord, which featured a ra-ra skirt and matching off-the-shoulder crop top, a pair of raffia flip flops and a large, wide-brimmed hat. With her golden tan and loose long hair, the fashionista looked absolutely incredible.

