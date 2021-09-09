Michelle Keegan looks gorgeous in beach playsuit and gold jewellery ahead of Jessica Wright's wedding

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Michelle Keegan and husband Mark Wright are soaking up the sun in Mallorca again as they prepare to celebrate Jess Wright's wedding to fiancé William Lee-Kemp in the coming days.

And in new pictures, Michelle showed off her holiday style once again as she dressed casually in a comfy-looking Free People playsuit, dressed up with glam gold jewellery.

The actress wore her dark hair down in loose waves, rocked a neon orange manicure and carried her sun hat and basket bag. We can't wait to see what she wears as bridesmaid for the wedding!

WATCH: Michelle Keegan's beauty secrets revealed

Published by MailOnline, the snaps also showed Mark and other members of the Wright family strolling together in the sunshine, with the former TOWIE star wearing a navy linen shirt and patterned pink shorts.

Michelle's cute overalls are currently still available to shop at Free People, costing £58. The Brassic actor is fond of the bohemian label, having also worn a number of its activewear pieces in the past.

Overalls playsuit, £58, Free People

Bride-to-be Jess arrived in Palma on Sunday, and shared a gorgeous shot from the airport on Instagram. Sharing snaps of herself holding a glass of champagne and tucking into a full English, she wrote: "And so the journey begins!... Insta vs reality (I didn't eat it all, just picked at it)."

Sweetly, sister-in-law Michelle quickly commented: "Here we gooooooo!" alongside a number of heart emojis.



Jess is set to celebrate her wedding in Mallorca

Michelle will be bridesmaid to Jess alongside a number of other close women in her life - including sister Natalya Wright and fellow sister-in-law Hollie Kane Wright.

Jess recently told HELLO!: "I'm having my sister, cousins, sisters-in-law and best friends. I couldn't decide, so I thought I'd have them all!"

The beautiful bridesmaids will all be wearing Pandora jewellery, gifted to them by the bride. "The pieces I've chosen will go perfectly with their bridesmaids' dresses; it will complete their outfits. They are subtle but will stand out as well," said Jess. No doubt it will be a beautiful day!

