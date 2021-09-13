We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Michelle Keegan attended the wedding of her sister-in-law Jessica Wright last week in Spain and we cannot wait to see the pictures! There's nothing quite like a celebrity wedding, is there?

READ: Michelle Keegan looks gorgeous in beach playsuit and gold jewellery ahead of Jessica Wright's wedding

Hollie Kane-Wright, who is married to Mark Wright's footballer brother Josh, shared a group shot on her Instagram of the wedding after party, and it looked like an epic celebration. Our Girl actress Michelle can be seen in the snap, and we are obsessed with her outfit.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Keegan's 7 Beauty Secrets

The brunette beauty rocked a sky blue co-ord, which featured a ra-ra skirt and matching off-the-shoulder crop top, a pair of raffia flip flops and a large, wide-brimmed hat. Lush!

MORE: Exclusive: Jess Wright reveals her wedding day will be ‘overwhelming and emotional’

Jessica married William Lee-Kemp in Majorca surrounded by her friends and family on Thursday last week.

Michelle Keegan looked amazingin her blue co-ord - (far right)

The 35-year-old's wedding planning hasn't been without stress, however, given that it has taken place amid the coronavirus pandemic. She told HELLO!: "I really feel for all brides out there. Every day, we have been back and forth trying to decide what to do – I've been driving myself insane with it."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jessica Wright and Michelle Keegan enjoy family holiday in the Algarve

The former TOWIE star also opened up about her businessman partner Will. "I am very lucky to have him and we have an amazing bond," she said. "We are more of a team than ever before. If any year is testament to the strength of a relationship, it is this year in lockdown. I can't wait for us to be husband and wife."

READ: Michelle Keegan looks flawless in stunning leopard-print swimsuit

The bridal party has been on the island for a while in the lead up to the wedding, enjoying boat trips and sun-drenched evenings. Jess was also treated to an international hen do, celebrating in style in Ibiza. She even rocked a bejeweled hat and a fringed bodysuit at the airport!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.