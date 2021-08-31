Michelle Keegan looks like a Bond girl in skinny trousers and boots

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Michelle Keegan shared a behind-the-scenes snap from Brassic filming on Monday, teasing the upcoming third series of the Sky One show in style. The 34-year-old beauty was seen in character as Erin Croft, modelling a cool all-black outfit as she posed up a storm.

The brunette beauty, who was joined by co-star Bronagh Gallagher in the snap, was doing her best Charlie's Angels impression as she pretended to shoot a gun.

WATCH: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright reveal major home update

Michelle looked incredible, rocking a pair of skinny-fit trousers teamed with a bodycon top. The edgy getup was completed by a pair of chunky black boots, a staple in the star's own wardrobe and not just her character's!

Her long, dark hair was pulled back in a high ponytail and set off with a pair of oversized hoop earrings.

Michelle usually favours more feminine looks on a daily basis, but we have to say that we love her tomboy style on the Brassic set.

Michelle looked incredible on the Brassic set

A chunky pair of ankle boots are the perfect buy for autumn and will see you through year after year. We've loving this bargain New Look pair, which are selling fast on the ASOS website.

New Look Lace Up Boot in Black, £29.99, ASOS

Michelle is fresh from celebrating her mum Jackie's birthday, with the pair enjoying a fancy dinner date together over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The former Coronation Street star treated her mother to a gourmet meal and opted to wear a chic black strapless dress, accessorizing with chunky gold rings, layered necklaces and large gold hoops.

Michelle celebrated her mum Jackie's birthday this weekend

She wore her hair pulled back in a ponytail and sported a natural makeup look and rosy nude lip. Jackie, meanwhile, was dressed to impress in a red floral maxi dress.

Fans were quick to comment on how much they loved the pictures from her mum's birthday meal. "Beautiful mum and daughter!" commented one fan, while another sweetly wrote: "Two gorgeous ladies."

