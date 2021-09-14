Nicole Scherzinger has the best reaction to Zooey Deschanel's figure-flattering dress The New Girl star enjoyed a date with boyfriend Jonathan Scott

Zooey Deschanel played the role of supportive girlfriend on Sunday when she accompanied boyfriend Jonathan Scott to the 2021 Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

The New Girl actress pulled out all the stops for their date in a gorgeous elaborate dress – and while we're sure Jonathan was blown away, Nicole Scherzinger was also a huge fan of Zooey's look.

Posting several photos on Instagram of the couple looking loved-up in their finest attire, Zooey penned: "So proud of this handsome man @jonathanscott getting nominated for an EMMY!

"A few snaps from our afternoon… thanks to all of these lovely people for making me look and feel fantastic."

Zooey's eye-catching dress is the 'Victoria' by Autumn Adeigbo. "Crafted from rich brocade in autumnal hues", it features a slightly cropped popover bodice, mock turtleneck, and structured short sleeves.

Skimming over Zooey's figure but highlighting her waist thanks to the fitted waistline, the frock also has a full, pleated, above-the-knee skirt and pockets.

Zooey looked gorgeous in her autumnal dress

Nicole was among the first to comment, sharing her approval over Zooey's photos by leaving three heart-eyes emojis.

Other fans were quick to react also, with one writing: "You guys are such a great match!" Another said: "Beauty queen!" Jonathan couldn't resist leaving his own comment either, writing: "You're the sweetest and the cutest!"

The couple have been dating for two years following Zooey's split from ex-husband, Jacob Pechenik, with whom she shares two children with Elise Otter, five, and Charlie Wolf, three.

Zooey and Jonathan have been dating for two years

She recently said that they bonded over their shared views for saving the environment and called Jonathan the "nicest person in the world".

She said: "It's really inspiring how passionate he is about green energy and solar power. He's always working to try to figure out solutions for those problems, and really wants to support people who are being innovative on those levels.

"I remember actually when we first met, he sent me his documentary and I was like, wow, we are so aligned on this level. Because we both really care about this one issue but have different areas that we focus on."

Zooey added: "I just think Jonathan is just the nicest person in the world. So, I'm just really lucky. I just try to be as nice back as, you know, he is. And it works."

