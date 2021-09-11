Nicole Scherzinger turns heads in daring must-see look

Nicole Scherzinger turned up to the amfAR Venice Gala in style, turning heads in a racy low-slung dress that perfectly highlighted her figure.

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger's lavish LA home with Thom Evans belongs on Selling Sunset

The stunning black number consisted of a velvet sheer top with string fasteners for the shoulders and also the arms, as well as a skirt portion that featured intricate detailing and a thigh-high slit.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger's stunning transformation will leave you speechless

The star shared several photos from the event on her Instagram Stories, focusing on her incredible fashion look.

One saw her posing with Chewing Gum star Cynthia Eviro, while another, which was taken inside her gondola, showed off her outfit in its full glory.

Nicole attended the event, which was a celebration of Italian culture, style, art and film, with her boyfriend Thom Evans who looked incredibly dapper in a suit.

Guests enjoyed a cocktail reception and dinner before being transported to a floating stage on gondolas.

Nicole attended the event with boyfriend Thom Evans

During the event, they were treated to music and updates into amfAR's research projects. The company is a foundation dedicated to finding a cure for AIDS.

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger posts insane workout video with Thom Evans – wait 'til you see their abs

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger displays killer abs as she works out in nothing but a bikini

Nicole has long been a supporter of the aim, and she was one of many celebrities who featured in a 2014 video for the Feel No Shame campaign, which was launched by Prince Harry.

The campaign saw those involved share a personal secret about themselves to help raise awareness and remove stigmas around the disease.

"Sometimes I don't feel like I'm enough, that I'm worth it, and that I don't fit in, but #FeelNoShame," Nicole said in her contribution.

The star always knows how to make a fashion statement

The star often impresses with some show-stopping fashions, and she stopped everyone in their tracks last month as she made a large fashion statement.

The Poison singer shared some pictures on her Instagram standing in front of a huge truck which said "Star-Waggons" on it.

She posed in a black bandeau top with a tiny string for a strap, and a matching velvet mini-skirt that highlighted her endless legs.

But the real star of the piece was the jacket she wore, a multi-coloured number with accents of purple, white, and blue that glittered with sequins and rhinestones.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.