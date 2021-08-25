Nicole Scherzinger stunned fans on Tuesday with a gorgeous video where she highlighted not only a drastic transformation, but all her curves in a figure-flaunting red pantsuit.

The star uploaded a brilliant clip, where she lip-synced to an interview Cher gave back in 1996 where she revealed that she'd dismissed her mother's concerns about marrying by saying: "But mom, I am a rich man."

WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger's stunning transformation will leave you shook

Nicole started the video off in just a white dressing gown with some eyestrips, and just before she said the line, she swept the camera, revealing a gorgeous low-cut red pantsuit.

The red-hot number showcased the star's curves and she looked extremely glamorous with an extravagant necklace and several pieces of jewellery, including rings and bracelets.

"Mom, I am a rich man," the Masked Singer judge captioned her post, adding a heart emoji.

The astounding clip caused a huge reaction among the 43-year-old's fans, with several of her celebrity fans left speechless.

Nicole's bold look turned heads

Singer Natasha Bedingfield posted a series of clapping emojis, while makeup artist Gregory Arlt joked: "Nicole CHERzinger in the house."

Another fan added: "OH MY GOD MISS NICOLE SCHERZINGER YOU SLAYED THIS! I'm literally speechless right now." Many others simply posted strings of heart and flame emojis.

Nicole has worked hard to achieve her flawless figure, and she's often given fans a glimpse into how she managed it with some awe-inspiring workout videos.

And earlier this week, she surprised fans with another incredible workout – that she did in only a string bikini!

Nicole always looks so stunning!

The Pussycat Dolls star wrote: "I don't dance…I WERK", over the video of herself lifting dumbbells, working up a sweat on the cycling machine and stretching on a bench press.

Nicole received a flurry of support from her celebrity friends who were completely starstruck over her steamy video. "Nobody is that fit darling! U are so incredibly stunning" wrote one, whilst Laverne Cox commented: "Okay we're working out in bikinis now. The bar is raised yet again. Going back to sleep I'll deal with this tomorrow. Thanks Nicole. You look insane."

Other fans left a string of flame emojis beneath the singer's post, whilst one fan commented: "The hottest woman in the world. Period".

