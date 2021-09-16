Salma Hayek commands attention in a dazzling gold gown in amazing throwback Bringing elegance to the Met Gala always

Salma Hayek has had some absolutely incredible fashion moments over the years and has highlighted them in several throwback moments on her social media in the past.

The star brought a fashion spectacle to her fans and followers with the latest post showing off several style statements she has made.

Angelina Jolie helps Salma Hayek celebrate birthday

The actress shared a post on her Instagram which included a compilation of pictures from her appearances at the Met Gala.

The pictures spanned throughout the years and included cameos from Lana Del Rey, Blake Lively, Jared Leto, and close friend Penelope Cruz.

However, the series' opening shot was one that many fans were most wowed by; a black, gold, and cream Gucci dress she rocked that perfectly accentuated every curve on her body.

It even featured a sheer fabric in the skirt, poofy tulle sleeves, and a gold leaf crown, keeping in theme with the event's theme that year, "Camp: Notes On Fashion."

Salma's star-studded Met Gala throwback had fans reminscing with her

"#TBT @themetgalaofficial," she simply captioned the post, keeping in line with the post-Met Ball energy that's still in the air right now.

Fans were quite in awe of the throwback and let it be known in the comments section, with one commenting, "Gorgeous, we missed you this year," and another saying, "The most beautiful woman ever."

A third added, "Salma you are one gorgeous lady," and one wrote, "Penelope and salma is a mood."

Salma has become quite the show-stopper on the Met's carpet over the years, rocking quite a few extravagant looks.

The Frida actress arrived at the 2019 Met Gala in her Gucci gown with her husband

The other photos she included were from the 2018 and 1997 Met Gala. In 2018, she arrived in an Altuzarra embroidered dress that featured intricate details and images of animals and plants that made her look like a painting.

Her 1997 appearance, however, was quite the stunner, as she arrived in a simple black dress that featured a slit that went all the way up to her waist and showed off her leg.

