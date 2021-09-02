Salma Hayek celebrates major birthday milestone with stunning swimsuit snap

Salma Hayek has celebrated her 55th birthday by wowing fans with a stunning swimming pool selfie.

The actress rocked a bright blue swimsuit that featured a low v-neck and halter neck straps that allowed the superstar to feel comfortable and sexy.

"Happy 55th birthday to me," she captioned the post alongside an emoji of a woman dancing salsa, adding: "Looking forward to new adventures #grateful."

Friends and fans flocked to the comments, including Jason Momoa who simply left four heart emojis, and Richard Madden and Pierce Brosnan who both wished the star a happy birthday.

"Happy birthday talented, sweet, beautiful Salma," wrote British Vogue editor Edward Enniful, while one fan commented to remind Salma of how inspiring many find her.

"You made this world a better place to me and to everyone who admire you!" the fan wrote, "you’re beautiful inside and out."

Salma wowed fans with the snap

The mother-of-one made an age confession earlier this year when she revealed she was still performing stunts in her movies.

She teased the release of her latest project The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard with a clip from the film and wrote: "Never let anyone tell you you are too old. Get ready for this summer where at 54 I get to pull some of my best stunts ever."

Salma with co-star Ryan Reynolds

Salma has been open about the ageing process and admits while she sometimes feels a little less confident than she did when she was younger, for the most part she has no problem with getting older.

She also opened up to The Guardian about the pressures women feel to remain youthful and said: "It's crazy. You have to be much better than your male colleagues.

"You still have to be a good wife and mother. And now you also have to be skinny, and you have to look 20 when you're 40. It's too much. We need to stop with the crazy expectations, give ourselves a break."

