Salma Hayek leaves fans in utter disbelief with amazing throwback photo and touching message The star knows how to make a statement

Salma Hayek is no stranger to a throwback photo and regularly delights fans with her sensational red carpet moments from over the years. But her latest trip down memory lane had her social media followers in a frenzy for a reason other than her appearance.

Salma took to Instagram with an old photo of herself alongside a dear friend and she included a heartfelt caption which left fans amazed. "#tb with my best friend Patricia who has blessed me with her friendship since I was born nearly 55 years ago."

The image showed the pair smiling for the camera, dressed casually in sweaters and comments flooded in as people were stunned that the Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard star was in her mid 50s!

"Truly ageless," wrote one, while another added: "55?????" and a third said: "You are just as beautiful at 55 as 15 or 25 or 35… your beauty never fades!"

There were hoards of heart emojis and people gushed about how lucky they are to have a friendship which has stood the test of time.

Salma will ring in her next birthday on 2 September and if it's like any other year, she'll celebrate in style. The mother-of-one made an age confession earlier this when she revealed she was still performing stunts in her movies.

Salma shared her nearly 55 year friendship

She teased the release of her latest project with a clip from the film and wrote: "Never let anyone tell you you are too old. Get ready for this summer where at 54 I get to pull some of my best stunts ever."

Salma has been open about the ageing process and admits while she sometimes feels a little less confident than she did when she was younger, for the most part she has no problem with getting older.

Salma says you should never let anyone tell you you're too old to do anything

She also opened up to The Guardian about the pressures women feel to remain youthful and said: "It's crazy. You have to be much better than your male colleagues.

"You still have to be a good wife and mother. And now you also have to be skinny, and you have to look 20 when you're 40.

"It's too much. We need to stop with the crazy expectations, give ourselves a break."

