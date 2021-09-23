Nicole Kidman looks sensational in sparkly waist-cinching skirt The Nine Perfect Strangers star oozed glamour

Nicole Kidman knows exactly how to spice up a simple black top – add the sparkliest skirt you can find.

The Nine Perfect Strangers star looked gorgeous for an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday, rocking the most dazzling silver skirt we've ever seen.

Nicole oozed glamour in the waist-cinching pencil skirt by Brandon Maxwell, which featured cascading foil fringe that shimmied as she moved.

WATCH: Nicole Kidman unveils stunning hair transformation

Letting her eye-catching skirt take centre stage, the actress teamed it with a simple pair of silver kitten heels, a cosy polo neck, and sparkly drop earrings.

She wore her hair in a high ponytail with thick strands pulled out at the front to perfectly frame her face.

Sharing a backstage snap on Instagram alongside co-star Melissa McCarthy, Nicole wrote: "So much fun with @MelissaMcCarthy & @J_Corden on @LateLateShow #NinePerfectStrangers."

Nicole stunned fans in her sparkly silver skirt

Fans rushed to comment on her exquisite appearance, with many blown away by her showstopping skirt. "THE SKIRT!" exclaimed one. A second follower said: "Nice skirt," followed by a flame emoji.

A third added: "Nic you look so good!" A fourth wrote: "I love that skirt!"

Nicole's foil embroidered pencil skirt is by Brandon Maxwell

Nicole's outing comes after she shared several pictures from a recent photoshoot, beginning with a striking image of herself posing in a gold dress.

The 54-year-old can be seen laying on the floor with her arms outstretched and her auburn curls cascading around her. Her lithe frame is highlighted by the gorgeous gown which features a completely sheer skirt and a plunging neckline.

"Thank you Harpers Bazaar US, honored to be a part of your purpose issue [red love heart]," Nicole captioned her post.

Nicole looked gorgeous in her gold dress

During the interview with the publication, the mom-of-four was asked about her previous marriage to Tom Cruise and the intense media interest in their relationship.

"I was young. I think I offered it up?" Nicole replied with a laugh. "Maybe I've gotten a bit more trepidatious, but I'm always trying to be as open as possible. I just prefer to live in the world that way…

"I'm wary at times, and I've been hurt, but at the same time, I much prefer a warm approach rather than a prickly shut-down approach. My husband, Keith, says that when he met me, he said, 'How's your heart?' And I apparently responded, 'Open.'"

