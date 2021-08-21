Nicole Kidman is breathtaking in thigh-high boots and the most incredible dress The Nine Perfect Strangers star celebrated her 54th birthday this year

Nicole Kidman doesn't seem to be able to put a foot wrong when it comes to her heavenly appearance and when you see her latest look you'll be hard-pressed to disagree.

The Big Little Lies actress was celebrating 25 years of Marie Claire Australia and graced its cover in a sensational outfit.

MORE: Nicole Kidman's son Connor Cruise reveals bold new look with rare photo of himself

Nicole wowed in thigh-high boots and a figure-flattering, designer dress which she pulled off to perfection.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole Kidman shares top beauty secret with fans

But it wasn't just her fashion-forward ensemble which got fans talking, it was her hair too. Gone were the curls she's famous for and in place of them was a long, feathered hairdo complete with bangs.

Nicole shared some of the photos on Instagram and fans rushed to comment: "You just get better and better and we love you so!" and another added: "She doesn't know how to age."

MORE: Nicole Kidman shares rare insight into life with children Connor and Bella Cruise

Her famous friends also chimed in with Cindy Crawford writing: "Love your hair," and fellow actress, Naomi Watts, adding: "Loving the bangs."

Nicole was the cover star to celebrate 25 years of Marie Claire Australia

The mother-of-four - who shares two children with husband, Keith Urban, and has an adopted son and daughter with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise, too - made a heartbreaking confession in the interview with the magazine as she confessed: "I wish I'd had more children, but I wasn't given that choice."

MORE: Nicole Kidman publicly supported by daughter Bella after 'painful' revelation about her children

MORE: Nicole Kidman's new photo with Keith Urban confuses fans for this surprising reason

Nicole has previously spoken candidly about her fertility struggles and miscarriages. "I would've loved ten kids," she added. "But that's okay because I get to mother other children. I have six nieces and nephews and I'm godmother to 12.

Nicole said meeting husband Keith Urban was a miracle

"I love mothering, I love kids. They're quirky, funny and unfiltered. And then you get to see them grow and send them on their way."

Nicole also spoke about her relationship with Keith and said meeting him was, "an absolute miracle".

She said: "Two Aussies born in the same year, but living in different worlds and cities, how did that happen? It was meant to be."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.