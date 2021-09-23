Nicole Scherzinger shines bright like a diamond in incredible mini dress for big return Back on your screens as shiny as ever

Nicole Scherzinger certainly knows how to make an entrance, and she did so in the most show-stopping of ways with her latest post.

The singer shared pictures and videos of herself in the most incredible mini dress as she made her way back to our screens.

Nicole posed up a storm in a sparkly one-shoulder mini dress, covered completely with glass embellishments that made her glow like a disco ball.

The Versace dress hugged her in every way and showed off her incredibly toned legs, and she paired the entire look with matching eye-shadow and streaks in her hair.

The outfit was what Nicole wore to the premiere of season six of The Masked Singer, on which she is a judge.

"Shining bright like a diamond because the @MaskedSingerFox Season 6 premiere airs TONIGHT on @FoxTV 8PM EST! So excited for y'all to tune in," she wrote in the caption.

Nicole donned a blinding mini dress to return to The Masked Singer

Fans were not only ecstatic to see the show back on their TVs, but also with Nicole's stunning outfit, and they let their feelings be known in the comments.

Most couldn't say anything beyond using flame and diamond emojis, although one fan commented, "I'M OBSESSED WITH THIS LOOK."

Another wrote, "Make up on point! Hair on point! THAT DRESS! YOU ARE STUNNING," and a third added, "You shine brighter than every light on the horizon."

The Pussycat Dolls singer has been showing off her glow in more ways than one, as she recently shared her skincare secret with fans.

Nicole shared a selfie on Instagram where she simply smiled at the camera while wearing a leopard-print bikini top that accentuated her curves.

The singer shared her skincare secret with a bikini-clad selfie

However, the highlight of the picture was her skin, which glowed in the sunlit shot and had the most remarkable sheen.

She revealed how she managed to do so in the caption, saying, "It's the skin for me! Thank you to my dear friend and dermatologist @simonourianmd1 for keeping this girl's skin fresh and glowing!"

