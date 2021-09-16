Nicole Scherzinger looks like a blushing bride in phenomenal white princess gown The star has been dating Thom Evans since 2020

Nicole Scherzinger and her boyfriend Thom Evans looked ready to say 'I Do' in outfits fit for a very stylish bride and groom.

The couple stunned in Venice, Italy, wearing outfits which left fans amazed. The Masked Singer US star wowed in a strapless gown, complete with a plunging bodice top and full, floor-length skirt.

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger turns heads in daring must-see outfit

Thom looked dashing in a tuxedo and bow-tie which he'd teamed with a crisp, white shirt. The pair were attending the amfAR Venice gala where Nicole also performed.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger's stunning transformation will leave you speechless

The singer showed off their show-stopping looks on Instagram with a selection of photos and admitted she felt like a princess.

Alongside the snapshots, she wrote: "Not your typical #Cinderella story.#mood." Her fans couldn't wait to compliment her on her appearance and wrote: "You look incredible," and, "absolutely stunning".

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger's lavish LA home with Thom Evans belongs on Selling Sunset

SEE: Nicole Scherzinger displays killer abs as she works out in nothing but a bikini

Others marvelled at what a gorgeous couple they make and commented: "You look so good together."

Nicole and Thom were in Venice, Italy

The lovebirds are clearly going from strength to strength after making their red carpet debut at the Golden Globes in Los Angeles in 2020.

EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Scherzinger's fitness secrets revealed as age-defying star turns 42

SEE: Nicole and Thom's very racy snap on first Valentine's Day together

They originally met on X Factor: Celebrity in 2019 when Thom competed in a boy band and Nicole was on the judging panel.

Nicole and Thom are inseperable

When they rang in their one year anniversary, Thom dedicated a short but very sweet post to Nicole which read: "In a year that's been filled with so much uncertainty, you have been my shining light."

She immediately wrote back: "You are my rock. I thank God for you every day. I love you so much."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.