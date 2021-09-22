Nicole Scherzinger's amazingly toned and tanned appearance has won her several fans as she's frequently shared the secrets to her fitness and beauty regimen.

The singer gave fans a peek at how she manages to keep her skin looking as beautiful as ever with her latest social media post.

Nicole shared a selfie on Instagram where she simply smiled at the camera while wearing a leopard-print bikini top that hugged her curves.

However, the highlight of the picture was her skin, which glowed in the sunlit shot and had the most remarkable sheen.

She revealed how she managed to do so in the caption, saying, "It's the skin for me! Thank you to my dear friend and dermatologist @simonourianmd1 for keeping this girl's skin fresh and glowing!"

Fans couldn't stop gushing over Nicole's sensational look, with one commenting, "Okay but can we talk about how pretty your eyes are," and another saying, "You really are always glowing, we love to see it!!"

Nicole's flawless skin left fans in awe

A third wrote, "Wow love your skin, is so perfect," and another added, "Girl you invented clear skin."

The Masked Singer judge showed off her bikini more completely with a picture she shared earlier in the year.

The singer posed in the same bikini top and a printed shirt and pant combo as she spent some time with her younger sister, Keala.

"My little sis," she wrote in the caption of the picture, where they both displayed their toned physiques and figure-hugging swimsuits.

Nicole has always been partial to a good bikini, though, especially if it's just as useful as it is form-fitting and fashionable.

The singer highlighted that the good genes ran in the family

She displayed that to perfection with a recent workout video she shared where she lifted weights and got a sweat going while wearing only a string bikini.

"I don't dance…I WERK," she captioned the clip. And who are we to disagree?

