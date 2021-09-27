All the times Holly Willoughby and Kate Middleton were style twins What well-dressed ladies!

Holly Willoughby and the Duchess of Cambridge have got to be two of the best-dressed women in the UK, don't you think?

Both ladies have quite a few similarities - they are almost the same age, both have three children (two boys and a girl) and both have a penchant for very stylish dresses.

They even met back in 2015, at the Fostering Excellence Awards, and both wore blue!

From Needle & Thread, to Ghost and The Vampire's Wife, the pair are the epitome of #dressgoals.

Holly wearing her Vampire's Wife dress last week

At the weekend, Holly looked incredible in a dazzling dress by The Vampire's Wife - a brand loved by the royal family, particularly Kate. Princess Beatrice has been known to rock the label from time to time, too.

Kate rocked a green Vampire's Wife dress in 2020

The blonde beauty's midi dress is known as the 'Festival jumbo-cord cotton dress' and boasted three-quarter length sleeves with ornate fluted cuffs and a ruffled hem.

Holly wearing a fab blue Beulah London dress in 2019

Prince William's wife Kate donned a similar VW green dress during the royal tour of Ireland at the start of 2020.

Duches Kate wore a similar dress by Alessandra Rich

The cult fashion line was founded by former model Susie Cave as a capsule collection in 2014. Since then, countless stars have worn its signature styles on the red carpet and beyond. From Margot Robbie to Alexa Chung to Amber Heard, Busy Phillips, Chloë Grace Moretz, Natalie Portman and Jennifer Aniston.

Holly wore a stunning red Ghost dress on This Morning last year...

In 2019, Wylde Moon founder Holly stepped out in a navy blue, polka dot dress by Beulah London - a brand worn by Kate and her sister Pippa. Holly wore the 'Shalini Long Dress' which was made in a shirt style and a fitted waist.

...Which featured a collar very like Kate's number!

A few months before, Kate wowed in a hugely similar dress made in the same navy blue with white polka dots and a collar by Alessandra Rich. Priced at £1750, it's the same frock she donned for the royal family's official portrait to celebrate Prince Charles' 70th birthday previously.

In September 2020, Holly sported a Ghost red floral dress on This Morning, which could easily be found in the royal's wardrobe, too. Kate often wears statement collars and this number featured a white collar, pretty puff sleeves and the all-important midi hem.

