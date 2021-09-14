We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

How stunning did Holly Willoughby look on her latest Instagram post? The mother-of-three decided to give fans an insight into her book Reflections on Tuesday afternoon, which will be released later this year. Announcing she was currently recording the audio version, the star wore a dazzling new red dress for the occasion.

The gorgeous number featured short sleeves, a flirty neckline and a contrasting white print emblazoned all over it. We've found some fab similar versions, so keep scrolling if you've been inspired by the blonde beauty's new frock.

In the caption, the star wrote: "Spending a dreamy afternoon recording the audiobook of #reflections … I listen to a lot of audio books… you are my people! To be able to listen to what’s between the pages and be on a walk, cooking dinner, stuck in traffic is such a joy. Somehow when a book is read by the author it brings it even more to life… not long to go now… link to preorder is in my bio #reflections."

Holly's red dress wowed Instagram fans

The 40-year-old revealed to her 7.3 million followers earlier this year all the details regarding her new book, which will drop very soon indeed.

RIXO Sonja printed crepe midi dress, £140, The Outnet

She mused: "Writing is such a personal process and between these pages you will find many little pieces of me. The book is called Reflections and is essentially thoughts and musings from me on inner and outer beauty."

Red Ditsy Floral Tie Back Tiered Mini Dress, £16.00, New Look

She added: "We live in a world where so much is about how we present ourselves on the outside and there is fun to be had here but true beauty comes from within… there is an alignment that needs to happen and finding that balance hasn’t always felt so easy."

Reflections by Holly Willoughby, £20 usually but a pre-order price of £10, Amazon or listen for 99p on Audible

She concluded: "This book is my celebration of how inner and outer beauty can work together in perfect harmony. I hope this book will start conversations, whether they’re about how to find your signature lipstick, reclaim your sexuality, or treat yourself more kindly – and, ultimately, what it means to feel beautiful, confident, complete."

We can't wait to grab a copy!

