Holly Willoughby swears by these figure-flattering Spanx on the red carpet

Holly Willoughby recently launched an exciting new project – Wylde Moon – AKA a new women's website revealing the TV star's go-to beauty, fashion and lifestyle secrets!

Offering a rare glimpse into Holly's red carpet regime, the presenter's stylist Danielle Whiteman shared a post about how she created Holly's glamorous look for this year's National Television Awards – and her number one hack? Spanx's Thinstincts 2.0 Mid-Thigh Shorts.

Stylist Danielle Whiteman used Spanx shorts to create Holly's glamorous NTA's look

Speaking candidly about the products you don't see on the red carpet, Danielle credited the £51 Spanx for building a "strong foundation," and they're even available to shop at Harrods in four different colours!

"Red carpet looks always start with a strong foundation and on most occasions that includes an old faithful, the Spanx shorts," she wrote.

SPANX Mid-Thigh Shorts, £51, Harrods

"These are still very much a favourite in my styling kit and my current go-to is the Spanx Thinstincts 2.0 Mid-Thigh Short. They are super high waisted for that cinched-in effect, with extra tummy support and seamless finish, which is imperative because they can be cut into shape without fraying or curling."

Another of Danielle's favourite products includes the Spanx Bodysuit.

"When shorts won't cut it (and you need to avoid the dreaded VPL), the Spanx Bodysuit is the way to go," she explains.

Aside from Spanx, Danielle also has a number of trusty tricks up her sleeves – and they're game-changing!

"When wearing a bra is out of the question, body tape can be used to create the illusion. The four-way stretch is perfect for moulding to the body to avoid any lumps and bumps and can be used to tape anything down, up, apart, together. You name it, we've done it."

Offering one of her most surprising and lifesaving tips, Danielle also revealed that she's swapped boob tape for extra-strong wig tape – what a lifesaver!

"This is a new addition to my styling kit and a welcomed one at that," said Danielle. "For Holly's NTA look, it was put to the test. From my experience the usual boob tape just doesn't cut it and would lose its stickiness almost instantly."

