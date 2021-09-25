Holly Willoughby sends fans wild in the dreamiest silk pyjamas

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Offering a rare glimpse into her morning routine, Holly Willoughby sent fans wild on Friday after she rocked the dreamiest silk pyjamas. Looking lovely in lilac, the presenter showcased her natural beauty in a new makeup-free snap as she settled down with a morning cuppa.

RELATED: Holly Willoughby swears by these figure-flattering Spanx on the red carpet

Holly went makeup-free in the stunning new snap

Opening up about her latest project – Wylde Moon – A.K.A Holly's new women's lifestyle website, she wrote:

"Tea first… then I'm going to get to work on the next By the light of the Moon Podcast… another incredible guest next month… researching them has been a joy… so much lovely feedback about @lenadunham this month also… so thank you!!!… If you haven't listened yet head over to @wyldemoon and follow or find the link to the website on the link in my bio… happy Friday!"

READ: Holly Willoughby's totally zen features at £3m family home

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Holly Willoughby finally reveals new website Wylde Moon

Delighting fans with her latest post, many were quick to comment on her glamorous outfit. "Love your pjs! Where are they from Holly," asked one. "Please say where your PJ/Robe is from… I love it!" added another.

While it's unclear whether Holly is wearing a pair of chic pyjamas or a silky robe, we've found the most gorgeous lilac nightwear from some of our favourite brands.

MORE: Holly Willoughby's fans can't get enough of her leopard print dress – and neither can we

Satin Pyjama Set, £23.40, Nasty Gal

Reduced to £23.40, Nasty Gal's three-in-one set combines a satin shirt, PJ bottoms and a matching scrunchie – so cute!

Lilac Dressing Gown, £16.14, Amazon

To achieve the full effect, add this classic kimono-style robe from Amazon. Retailing at a bargain £16.14, it comes in a range of different colours and has received thousands of glowing five-star reviews from customers.

Starting the day right at her £3million house in southwest London, Holly's post offered a rare peek inside her idyllic home which she shares with husband Dan Baldwin and their three children Belle, Harry and Chester. The property has been a hot topic due to its expansion plans, but its existing structure with six bedrooms is already pretty impressive!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.