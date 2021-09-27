Holly Willoughby looks too beautiful for words in her flirty, ruffled mini dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby is the queen of floral dresses, and she started this week's This Morning run in another pretty number from Whistles.

The presenter looked beautiful in the ruffled mini dress, which featured gorgeous shoulder frills and a swishy above-knee skirt. She added one of her favourite pairs of black heels and a pink glossy lip to finish the look.

Even better, we've spotted that Holly's new dress is still available to shop at Whistles, costing £119. Most sizes are still in stock, too, though of course her #HWStyle picks don't usually hang around for long.

Holly looked beautiful in her Whistles dress

She revealed she would be joined by Tamzin Outhwaite on the show on Monday, captioning her latest outfit post: "Morning Monday… Joined by my beautiful cousin-in law today @glamzin … see you on @thismorning at 10am. Dress by @thisiswhistles."

And as usual her look was a hit with fans - with one replying: "Beautiful!! Love this dress," and another agreeing: "Love this dress... so effortlessly chic."

Floral mini dress, £119, Whistles

SHOP SIMILAR: Pieces ruffle dress, £35, ASOS

Holly stepped out of her daytime wardrobe at the weekend to glam up in a gorgeous The Vampire's Wife dress, too. Simply captioning the photo with a black heart emoji, the star looked stunning in the 'Iconic Night Flight Dress' by the celebrity and royal-loved brand.

Adding Roger Vivier heels and a sweet bow handbag from L'alingi to her look, fans were officially obsessed!



Wearing a stunning The Vampire's Wife dress

It's safe to say Holly's been busy lately, since she also launched her new lifestyle platform, Wylde Moon, last week.

She told her followers: "I'm so excited to introduce you to @wyldemoon, a very personal project that I have been working on for a long time. It is a space full of things that I love and people that inspire me... from beauty and fashion, to energy and healing.

"Each month, on the full moon, we will be adding exciting new content & watch out for the WYLDE MOON boutique launching soon. This is just the beginning, so dive in at WYLDEMOON.co.uk."

