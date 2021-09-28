Frankie Bridge wore a £30 Zara dress to a wedding and we're obsessed

Frankie Bridge headed out to a wedding at the weekend and we adored the beautiful dress she chose to wear. Finding the right frock to rock at nuptials can be quite the job, but the mother-of-two gave us serious inspiration with this one!

The 32-year-old donned a lilac design which came complete with puff-sleeves and a flattering sweetheart neckline. It looked really expensive, which is why we were so shocked it was actually a Zara bargain, costing just £29.99! Amazing.

A popular number, (can't say we're surprised) it's almost sold out but you can sign up for notifications for when it's back in stock. In the meantime, we've found some other alternatives, so keep scrolling!

Frankie enjoyed the wedding of her friend and posted a series of photographs of the bash on her Instagram page. She wrote: "How it started… (feeling pretty smug cos it basically started with me) see pic 2… somewhere messy in the middle … and how it ended. So much fun… so much love and laughter! Such an amazing wedding @sedgebeswick. Hope you’re both feeling SO happy right now."

The TV star always looks chic, but she does look back on some of her outfits she wore in pop band The Saturdays with slight regret. She previously told HELLO!: "When we first started in The Saturdays, we went to a premiere with all these dresses that just looked like bin bags. Coloured bin bags with bows on. They were just horrendous! I knew they were horrendous at the time but we had no option and they were just awful and I don't know what we were thinking!"

Frankie's fashion sense has now evolved, along with that of her husband Wayne Bridge, who she admitted to styling when they first got together in 2011.

She said: "When I met him I went through his wardrobe and was like: 'What were you thinking? No, get rid of that. What I always find funny is he had a white leather jacket. I don't know who he thought he was but a white leather jacket is not okay! He was like, 'No it will be good in the summer!' And I was like, 'No it has to go.'"

