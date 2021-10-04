Frankie Bridge's red Zara suit creates a mass sellout

Frankie Bridge is absolutely killing it right now with her amazing wardrobe! The star always shares her favourite high street buys with followers on a Sunday, in a post known as 'Frankie's Faves' and we are always excited to see her rock something we can all afford.

At the weekend, the mother-of-two shared a stunning snap of herself and hubby Wayne, wearing a bright red suit which looked so expensive. So you can imagine our delight when we realised it was actually a Zara steal! The trousers come in at just £29.99 and the blazer is £59.99. Both items have sold out since the singer rocked them, but they will be back and you can sign up for updates online. If you can't wait that long, shop our similar picks.

Frankie looked amazing in her bright red Zara suit

Previously speaking to HELLO! about her fashion sense, the author explained: "I like to feel feminine but I don't like to feel too girly-girly, so I try to toughen up what I wear with maybe ankle boots."

And when it comes to the ideal party outfit, the 32-year-old likes to keep it classic. "I'm a massive black midi dress fan. I think the short black dress thing has gone into midis now. I love them, I think they're flattering on most people with a pair of simple heels and then you can accessorise more with jewellery."

Dinner Jacket, £59.99, Zara

The Loose Women host also told us the style she tends to avoid, and it may surprise you! "I'm not really a massive sequin fan. I always find at Christmas and New Year the shops are full of sparkly dresses and that's just not me. I think you can do sequins in a cool way, but I think there's a fine line!"

Get the look!

Double Breasted Blazer And Trouser Suit Set, £35.00, Boohoo

