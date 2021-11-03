Frankie Bridge's new Zara puffer jacket is going to totally blow your mind

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We all know that Frankie Bridge is a serious high street fashionista. She may have a wonderful fleet of designer bags and shoes, but her inexpensive staples are what people go crazy over, especially when she features them on her popular Instagram account.

On Tuesday evening, the mother-of-two shared a new purchase with her 1.3 million Instagram fans; a bright, neon green puffer jacket, which came from Zara.

The enormous style looked super bold in her snap, and really packed a powerful punch. The star teamed it with black boots and leather leggings, and wrote: "Don't walk, run down to Zara and grab this coat!"

We've checked out the fancy style and it's currently in stock online in all sizes. It also comes in a taupe shade if neon green isn't for you.

Frankie looked amazing in her Zara green puffer coat

The out there design featured a high neckline and hood, with long sleeves, an asymmetric hem and adjustable drawstring stoppers. Very Bottega Veneta if you ask us!

Frankie's coat:

Puffer Coat, £79.99, Zara

The Loose Women host just loves high street shopping and often heads to Zara when she wants to treat herself. Last month, the former Saturdays singer shared a stunning snap of herself and hubby Wayne, wearing a bright red suit from the store, which looked so expensive.

Get the look:

Bershka cropped puffer jacket in blue, £29.99, ASOS

Previously speaking to HELLO! about her fashion sense, the 'Grow' author explained: "I like to feel feminine but I don't like to feel too girly-girly, so I try to toughen up what I wear with maybe ankle boots."

Pink High Neck Padded Coat, £22, George at Asda

And when it comes to her must-have fashion item, the 32-year-old likes to keep it classic. "I'm a massive black midi dress fan. I think the short black dress thing has gone into midis now. I love them, I think they're flattering on most people with a pair of simple heels and then you can accessorise more with jewellery."

