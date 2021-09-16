Frankie Bridge sends fans wild in showstopping bodycon dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Bringing glamour to the red carpet on Tuesday evening, Frankie Bridge was a picture of elegance as she stepped out in a chic bodycon dress by one of Kate Middleton's favourite brands, Self-Portrait.

RELATED: Frankie Bridge showered with compliments after latest gorgeous dress

Frankie donned a Gothic-inspired dress by Self-Portrait

On hand to present the prestigious Caroline Flack award at the Who Cares Wins Awards 2021, the TV star's showstopping LBD featured a sleek corseted bodice and sheer dotted mesh sleeves. Falling to a sophisticated midi length, Frankie paired her Gothic-inspired dress with black strappy stilettos, leaf-shaped earrings and a whole host of glittering rings to match.

GET THE LOOK:

Self-Portrait Black Mesh Midi Dress, £350, Harrods

Styling her brunette bob in effortless beachy waves, the Loose Women panellist rocked a sparkling gold-copper shadow complete with voluminous lashes, a hint of rosy blusher and a nude lip gloss – divine.

READ: Holly Willoughby, Frankie Bridge and more wow in stunning gowns at the NTAs - all the pictures

The Loose Women star accessorised with leaf-shaped earrings and several glittering rings

Sharing a number of stunning snaps on Instagram, Frankie also penned a sentimental caption:

"Last night for the #whocareswins awards… it was such an emotional night," she wrote.

"Hearing so many incredible stories…being reminded of all the amazing and selfless people out there… putting other people's lives and happiness before their own, especially through such a tough year…when we've all needed it the most…I was given the honour to present the Caroline Flack award and I didn't take that honour lightly…"

MORE: Frankie Bridge's fans praise new bedroom photo with sons

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Take a peek inside the Loose Women wardrobe

Receiving a number of glowing compliments from her 1.3million followers, Frankie's fans were quick to comment on her evening look. "You are really stunning Frankie and what an amazing award to present," wrote one.

"Yes, girl. Wow, you look sensational, added another." Meanwhile Frankie's former bandmate and good friend, Mollie King commented: "You look amazing!"

The mum-of-two often provides major style inspiration to fans thanks to her weekly 'Frankie's Faves' posts on social media, as well as her glamorous Loose Women outfits.

Donning a chocolate-coloured frock for Tuesday's episode of the hit ITV show, Frankie modelled an autumnal knitted dress from & Other Stories, polishing off her ensemble with white mule sandals by Office. Showcasing her toned figure and sunkissed tan, the presenter looked absolutely stunning.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.