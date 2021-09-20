Frankie Bridge's high street dress just sent Instagram into a meltdown

Every Sunday, Frankie Bridge shares her latest high street picks with her legions of Instagram followers and we have to say, we look forward to it every week without fail.

READ: Loose Women's Frankie Bridge sends fans wild in figure-flattering Oasis dress

The stunning former Saturdays' singer styles up the inexpensive items in the comfort of her home and we always head straight online to snap them up. Her latest offering was as popular as ever, with the standout item being a checked dress from Warehouse. The dress is currently on offer for £63.20 and quite frankly, (see what we did there?) we're obsessed.

Frankie looked sensational in her Warehouse dress

The 'Checkerboard print knit midi dress' is cut in a slim line fit with a crew neck and side splits in the skirt. It's selling out fast, so don't delay if it's on your wishlist!

MORE: Everyone's loving Frankie Bridge's £7.20 polka top and red Mango jeans

Taking to her online platform, the Loose Women host accompanied her selfie snap with the caption: "Might as well embrace autumn now no?! All pics tagged and links in stories…"

Checkerboard Knit Midi Dress, £63.20, Warehouse

The stylish numbers racked up plenty of comments. One follower wrote: "You look amazing with all these outfits Frankie!!" Another added: "You are LITERALLY my style inspo." And a third quipped: "What I’d give for access to your wardrobe. Stunning as always!"

MORE: Best floral dresses for your autumn wardrobe refresh: From M&S to ASOS, John Lewis & MORE

The 32-year-old recently released a self-help book about her journey into motherhood and the trials and tribulations she has encountered along the way.

READ: Holly Willoughby, Frankie Bridge and more wow in stunning gowns at the NTAs - all the pictures

Speaking at the launch earlier this month, she said: "I can’t believe I’ve written two books… no ghost writer… just me and my wonderful editor. Not gonna lie… it wasn’t an easy process… but the ‘why’ was always at the forefront of my mind and my drive! Being a Mum is amazing and something I always wanted to be… but I realised and can feel like a really lonely and judgemental place to be mentally… I wrote Grow to encourage us all to share the good, the bad and the ugly… because it’s not all plain sailing and unless we all admit that to each other."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.