Amanda Holden stuns fans in leather pencil skirt – and looks phenomenal

Amanda Holden brought some much-needed glamour to our Wednesday morning when she shared a photo wearing a leather pencil skirt from celebrity favourite fashion brand Sosandar.

The star looked gorgeous in the navy number, which she paired with a pretty blue blouse from Reiss.

Sharing a video to her social media, Amanda could be seen strutting her stuff in the Heart Radio studios with her co-star, Ashley Roberts.

WATCH: Amanda Holden struts through the Heart Radio studios in a mini dress

The presenter finished off her look with a pair of black pointed heels and kept her accessories minimal, letting the outfit do all the talking.

Fans rushed to comment on the post, with one gushing: "That's very flattering," while another added: "Yessssss!! Love this," followed by lots of heart emojis.

Amanda Holden looked amazing on Wednesday

Amanda wore her blonde hair in loose waves for the occasion, sporting a smokey eye, lots of contour and a nude lip.

Sadly, her leather skirt has now sold out, however, you can join the waitlist to get notified when it comes back in stock in your size.

Navy Blue Pencil Skirt, £149, Sosandar

Luckily, the star's lace detail blouse is still available to purchase online, but we'd be quick before it sells out too!

Dottie Lace Detail Blouse, £148, Reiss

Amanda has been serving up some seriously fashionable looks as of late, and yesterday she showcased her stylish autumn wardrobe.

The presenter looked fabulous in a pair of figure-flattering jeans from Victoria Beckham, which she paired with a green knitted jumper and a matching green coat from Michael Kors.

Amanda looked ready for autumn in her stylish green coat

Sharing a photo to her Instagram Story, Amanda looked amazing as she posed for the camera, finishing off the look with a pair of pointed heels and delicate gold jewellery.

The 'High-waisted Patch Pocket Jean' featured a vintage 70s wash and a flattering flared silhouette, which made Amanda's legs look endless.

The star's coat was definitely the star of the show, in the most gorgeous forest green which is set to be the colour of the season.

