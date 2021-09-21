Christine Lampard just made the most glamorous return to Loose Women

Christine Lampard has officially returned to the Loose Women panel! Joining her co-stars Janet Street-Porter, Sunetra Sarker and Coleen Nolan on Tuesday, the presenter certainly made a stylish entrance in her green ditsy print dress by Ghost.

Christine looked so stunning on Tuesday's episode

Turning to the celebrity and royal-approved brand for her latest look, Christine teamed her floral midi with a chic gold coin necklace and a statement silver watch. Wearing her brunette tresses down in long, voluminous curls, she opted for a sun-kissed and dewy makeup look, combining a copper shadow with a honey-hued blusher and a subtle berry-kissed lip – gorgeous.

Ghost Green Ditsy Dress, £95, John Lewis

Obsessed with her outfit? Us too, and we've managed to track down Christine's exact style – the 'Luella Dress' from Ghost – which retails at £95. Fitted with a high neckline, voluminous puffed sleeves and a seam detail bodice designed to flatter the figure, this soft crepe dress moves beautifully as you walk. An everyday staple, we can see it teamed with everything from stilettos to trainers and ankle boots.

Available to shop in a number of different shades and prints, it also comes in either a pink or a yellow ditsy print, as well as a blue or an orange, rose version.

Delighting fans with her latest appearance on the show, Christine's return comes six months after she first gave birth to her bouncing baby boy, Freddie. Welcoming her second child with her husband and football star, Frank Lampard, in March, the TV star has since covered for Lorraine Kelly on her namesake show, leaving Loose Women viewers wondering when she might return.

Speaking about her time on maternity leave, Christine sweetly revealed to her co-stars that while she's been away from the show, she's made sure to catch up on all the latest episodes from home.

"I watched Loose Women, honestly, every day that I was at home," she said. "It was more just for that company feeling. You know, when you've just had a baby and I'm sure there's a lot of people at home feeling this. You can feel a bit isolated... and it was just lovely to feel like your friends were on the telly."

