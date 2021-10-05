Ruth Langsford’s Marks & Spencer suit comes in the perfect autumn shade

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Taking a walk on the wild side, Ruth Langsford made a glamorous return to the Loose Women panel on Tuesday as she layered a khaki two-piece suit from Marks & Spencer over a statement leopard print blouse. Nailing business chic in her tailored co-ord, the presenter delivered a masterclass in accessorising, as she added silver hooped earrings and a demure diamond necklace into the mix.

Wearing her signature blonde bob down in loose curls, Ruth polished off her ensemble with dewy, autumnal makeup that perfectly complemented her suit. Dusting her eyes in a smokey brown shadow complete with honey-hued blusher and a high shine taupe lip gloss to match, the TV star looked absolutely stunning.

Ruth looked so chic on Tuesday's episode of Loose Women

Want to recreate her look? You're in luck! Ruth is wearing Marks & Spencer's ruched blazer in dark khaki, and it's available to shop now. Retailing at £45, this desk-to-daywear staple can be teamed with everything from blue jeans and trainers to tailored trousers and heels.

Dark Khaki Blazer, £45, Marks & Spencer

As for her blouse, the TV star is rocking an animal print shirt from Mint Velvet. Clearly, a popular choice, Ruth's go-to top has already sold out, but we've managed to track down a similar style, also from M&S.

Animal Print Long Sleeve Blouse, £25, Marks & Spencer

Priced at an affordable £25, this timeless design can be dressed up or down no matter the occasion. Cut to a regular fit with long sleeves and a v-neck for a sophisticated finish, we reckon Ruth would love it.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Ruth Langsford is exquisite in stunning parka coat

While the Loose Women star always looks so glamorous on-screen, she's also become a fashion icon since launching her hugely successful QVC range. Consistently wowing fans with her latest collections, Ruth is already sharing her favourite designs for autumn, and she surprised fans last month when she announced that her popular parka coat is finally back in stock.

Taking to Instagram, Ruth wrote: "IT'S BACK!! My Parka coat is finally here again, and this time I've got FOUR colours. The original khaki, black, navy & cappuccino."

