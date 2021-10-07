Emma Willis looks like a punky princess in her corset top and statement skirt

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Emma Willis made a rare red carpet appearance on Wednesday as she headed out to the Attitude Awards alongside pals Anita Rani, Laura Whitmore and Frankie Bridge - and she looked incredible.

We're getting modern Madonna vibes from her look, with Emma rocking a corset motif T-shirt and a black ballgown skirt - complete with chunky biker boots.

WATCH: Emma Willis and Giovanna Fletcher team up for good cause

The star slicked her brown hair back into a topknot and teamed a bold red lip with creamy, glowing skin.

Emma looked gorgeous at the Attitude Awards

Anita shared a gorgeous snap of the foursome to her Instagram page, writing: "Attitude @attitudemag awards. Thank you for a wicked evening. What's the collective noun for TV presenters? Top girls at a top night. @emmawillisofficial @thewhitmore @frankiebridge."



Emma, Anita, Laura and Frankie looked incredible

The post sparked plenty of comments from fans, with one writing: "Looks like a girl band!" and another adding: "Ok new girl group!" Another commented: "You all look gorgeous." Agreed.

Emma's punky cotton tee is from Alexander McQueen, and is still available to shop online at Net-A-Porter. We've also spotted a similar style at Maniere Devoir for £29.99.

Alexander McQueen tee, £220, Net-a-Porter

Corset tee, £29.99, Maniere de Voir

The Circle presenter Emma has made it no secret that she loves fashion, and also has her own successful collaboration with Next.

Sharing her cosy new Autumn collection with the brand in September, she wrote to fans on Instagram: "It's that time of the year and our winter warmers are here!! Coat puff-ection. Jumpers, jeans, shackets and shearling… Hot-foot it to @nextofficial and wrap up before they're snapped up!"

Emma has also sweetly revealed that her son Ace loves clothes too, and might even want to become a designer in future.

She previously told HELLO!: "He wants to be a fashion designer but I don't think he knows the process. He knows there are clothes in Next with my name on. I don't know if he's put two and two together."

