Emma Willis melts hearts with rare holiday photo of all three children Emma and Matt Willis treated their kids to a family break!

The Circle host Emma Willis has been enjoying a family trip to the seaside this week and her kids have had fun too – at least if her social media is any indication!

The stylish brunette took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared a snap of her three children having fun on their break in the beautiful surroundings of Cornwall.

MORE: Emma Willis shares very rare photo of daughter - and reveals her unusual nickname

The sweet photo showed her daughters Isabelle, 12, and Trixie, five, line up with their nine-year-old brother, Ace, as they put their hands above their eyes as if they were looking out to sea.

"Getting into character," Emma captioned the picture, adding a gif which read: "Ahoy ahoy ahoy ahoy."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Emma Willis stars in very rare family video with her children

The star had previously shared other pictures from her trip to Charlestown Harbour, including some local boats and a cup of what Emma described as "beaut coffee".

MORE: Emma Willis treats daughter to showstopping Friends inspired birthday cake

SEE: Emma Willis traded London life for £1.7m countryside home – and it's epic

Emma and her husband Matt, who she married back in 2008, are doting parents but don't often share pictures of all three of their children together.

Emma and Matt dote on their three children

Last week, the presenter shared a sweet parenting moment with her fans, as she revealed that her eldest child had been made Head Girl.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a photo of Isabelle which showed the 12-year-old wearing a blue striped top and holding up a yellow "Head Girl" badge.

Emma sweetly captioned the shot with a reference to her daughter's nickname, writing: "Proud mum post... love you Wizz," adding a red heart emoji.

The star recently shared her pride in her daughter's achievement

Her fans were quick to congratulate the pair, including some of Emma's famous friends, who wrote kind comments.

Rochelle Humes, who is also a mum-of-three, added: "Superstar - she got it from her Mama," while Strictly champion Oti Mabuse responded: "Yessss," preceded by a row of clapping emojis.

Emma's good friend Giovanna Fletcher added a string of heart emojis and her other fans were equally delighted, with one writing: "Awesome," and others adding: "Ahh that’s amazing. You must be so so proud," and: "Congratulations and really well done!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.