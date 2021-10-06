Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor wows in an ab-baring metallic co-ord we want asap

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Phoebe Dynevor keeps proving she’s a style star to watch, and the Bridgerton star turned heads again when she made a gorgeous style statement during Paris Fashion Week.

The actress looked gorgeous as she attended the Louis Vuitton show on Tuesday, wearing a silver metallic crop top complete with a sweetheart neckline paired with a matching skirt that had a daring middle slit and a chain-link belt topped with a black bow.

Phoebe completed the ensemble with black stiletto heels and wore her hair in a sleek ponytail with a side bang.

The actress was just one of many stars who sat on the front row at the highly-anticipated show. Hollywood star Laura Harrier was also there, looking stunning in a pink lace mini skirt teamed with a striped top with feather embellishments at the shoulders.

Singer Chloe Bailey and Venus Williams, who dazzled in a gold mini dress and slouchy boots, were on hand too.

Phoebe looked stunning at Louis Vuitton's Paris Fashion Week show

While Phoebe is best known for her leading role as Daphne Bridgerton in the successful Shondaland Regency drama, she’s making a name for herself in the fashion and beauty world too - and recently scored a major new gig because of that.

The fashionista is the brand new celebrity brand ambassador for Charlotte Tilbury - and the gorgeous face of the beauty brand's 2021 holiday collection.

In Charlotte’s star-studded 2021 holiday campaign, Phoebe transforms into two signature Charlotte Tilbury looks, and she looks unreal in both of them.

Phoebe wears Limitless Lucky Lips, £25 / $35

Phoebe brings to life Charlotte’s best-selling, globally loved Pillow Talk with this year’s much-anticipated Pillow Talk Dreams Come True collector’s edition makeup box.

And we’re particularly smitten with the red hue she wore on her lips in one of the campaign shots: Charlotte’s new Limitless Lucky Lips – a long-lasting, weightless lipstick with high impact color and a super matte finish for fuller, flawless-looking lips.

It’s the perfect shade of red for fall - and the upcoming holiday season.

