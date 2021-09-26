Carrie Underwood's abs completely steal the show in latest workout selfie Takes hard work to get abs like that

Carrie Underwood has been known to shred it at the gym from time to time, and she gave fans a glimpse of the results with a new selfie she shared.

MORE: Carrie Underwood rocks denim and dazzling fringe for special performance video

The singer posted a picture on her Instagram from the inside of her gym as she flashed a peace sign and a bright smile for the camera post-workout with her hair in two cute braids.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carrie Underwood introduces new family member in adorable video with her sons

What she also flashed was her midriff as she sported an insane set of abs in some white snakeskin workout gear courtesy of her own brand, Calia by Carrie.

"Happy Monday! Kicking the week off with a @fit52 workout and a new @caliabycarrie pattern. #NewWeek #MondayMotivation #StayThePath," she captioned the shot.

MORE: Carrie Underwood's secret weight loss journey revealed – see before and after

On the picture was written, "Happy Monday, everybody! Feeling strong and ready for whatever comes my way this week!"

Fans were in awe of Carrie's physique, with one commenting, "You are rocking the cute new outfit but all I see are abs."

Carrie's abs had fans really feeling the burn

Another wrote, "Have a great week! Looking amazing as always," with a third saying, "You look amazing! Stay strong!" Many others added muscle or flame emojis for the shot.

The Grammy-winning country singer has been giving fans some real fitness motivation with her latest posts, and did so recently with another post-workout snap.

MORE: Carrie Underwood introduces new family member in rare video with sons

MORE: Carrie Underwood can't contain her excitement in long-awaited announcement

Carrie showed off her impressive form in a hot pink sports bra and looked like she'd worked up a sweat with her routine.

It also looked like it was arm day for the Before He Cheats singer as she showed off her muscular biceps and wrote on the shot, "With weather like this it's hard to get going," she wrote. "But I always feel better when I get it done. Yay me."

The country superstar is shredding it at the gym for her coming series of shows

The singer is getting in top form for her upcoming Las Vegas residency, which is due to kick off in December.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.