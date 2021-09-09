Carrie Underwood can't contain her excitement in long-awaited announcement The Grammy-winning country star just never stops!

Carrie Underwood delighted her fans on social media on Wednesday with her latest news.

MORE: Carrie Underwood looks sensational in shorts and cowboy boots

The American Idol winner took to Instagram ahead of her much-anticipated music video for her song If I Didn't Love You with Jason Aldean.

In the caption, she shared a glamorous picture of the pair of them, with the singer looking stylish dressed in a blue cut-out gown, while Jason was dressed in leather and a cowboy hat.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Carrie Underwood shares special message with her fans

She wrote: "It’s almost here! Can’t wait for the premiere of the music video for #IfIDidntLoveYou with @jasonaldean. Be sure to check it out tonight at 6:00pm CT on YouTube and Facebook. *link in bio."

MORE: Carrie Underwood announces 'very special' news that fans approve

MORE: Carrie Underwood's $3M estate with husband Mike is 400 acres of perfection

The country singer later shared the video on her Instagram Stories, and fans were quick to give their seal of approval. "This is my favourite song!" one wrote, while another commented: "Loved it!!" A third added: "This was great!"

It's been a busy time for Carrie, who was one of the stars performing over the weekend at the Washington State Fair.

The country singer looked glam as she revealed her latest news

The award-winning star shared photos after the event on social media, looking sensational in a black vest top, tan shorts and co-ordinating cowboy boots.

MORE: Carrie Underwood surrounded by family as she marks special occasion

MORE: Country star Carrie Underwood announces celebratory news with her fans

Carrie's career has gone from strength to strength since she shot to fame on the 2004 series of American Idol, which she won.

To date, Carrie has had 27 Number One singles. She is also the only artist to have achieved Number One on all nine of her albums on the Billboard Country Chart. Last month, meanwhile, she was nominated for not one, but two Dove Awards for her music.

Carrie shot to fame after winning American Idol in 2004

Her album My Savior was put forward for the Bluegrass/Country/Roots Album of the Year accolade, while her single Great Is Thy Faithfulness is up for the Inspirational Recorded Song of the Year award.

MORE: Carrie Underwood's latest concert look is blowing us away

READ: Carrie Underwood's heartbreaking personal struggle in her own words

When she's not working, the singer loves nothing more than spending time with her family. Carrie is married to Mike Fisher, and they share sons Isaiah, six, and two-year-old Jacob.

The Grammy-winning artist with husband Mike Fisher

The couple have been happily married since July 2010. The family recently enjoyed spending quality time together during a staycation at the Wind River Ranch in Colorado, described as a 'Christian Family Guest Ranch'.

SEE: Carrie Underwood shares sweetest photos of her children during family vacation

MORE: Carrie Underwood looks sensational in bridal inspired gown

It looked like they had a wonderful time, with Carrie sharing photos on social media which included pictures of her boys riding horses, trying their hand at archery and petting farm animals.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.