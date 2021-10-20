Ginger Zee's looks for her segments on Good Morning America and beyond have become quite popular with her many fans, but not all of them.

ABC's chief meteorologist shared a surprising bit of fashion criticism she received from a social media user regarding her latest skin-tight look.

The journalist has been wowing fans with variations of a figure-hugging pair of blue latex or faux leather pants she has worn.

She first showed the look off earlier in the week as she paired it with a blue robe of the same fabric and a matching top to suit the weather.

"Finally autumn. NYC finally fell below 50 degrees about three weeks late (latest on record was October 20, 2005). Boston - this is the latest to avoid sub-50 in recorded history. So I wore blue. A lot of blue," she captioned photos of the look.

She has since worn it with a white robe as well as a floral top, but her choice to reuse the same pants was critiqued by a few.

Ginger shared a snapshot of one Twitter user who wrote: "@Ginger_Zee must really like those blue pants or she is stuck in them; this is day 3 of her wearing them on @GMA." A few others echoed the same sentiment.

Ginger's all blue outfit, specifically her pants, got many talking

However, Ginger was on top of her game as she pointed out that she was trying to recycle the pants so as to save environmental resources.

She wrote: "Stuck in them (laughing emojis) not at all. Going for five different looks with the same base. Re-use! And I do really like them."

Her response was praised by several of her fans and her colleagues, as a fellow meteorologist tweeted: "Yes! Let's normalize more women doing this. And renting or buying secondhand!"

She even posted a compilation of her outfits and tweets on her Instagram to speak of the importance of reusing clothing, writing: "In my job I almost always rent or borrow, but there is nothing like reusing. I figured why not start doing it at work too! Reminder: we do not have a wardrobe provided - it's all up to us."

The journalist capably responded to criticism of reuse of her pants

The GMA favorite has candidly addressed criticism of her fashion before and has always dealt with them in rational and thoughtful ways.

