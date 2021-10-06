Ginger Zee inundated with praise over appearance in figure-hugging sweater dress The star wowed fans with this look

Good Morning America's Ginger Zee turned up the heat in the studio with a gorgeous look in a white, sweater dress which fans were fawning over.

The meteorologist dazzled viewers when she teamed the flattering knitwear with knee-high black boots. She wore her hair in smooth waves and shared a couple of images of herself on social media too.

Ginger thanked her glam squad in the caption which read: "My team makes magic on my hair & makeup @msmerylin & @celineelisemua."

Her fans loved her appearance and commented: "Love that dress," and, "they have a great foundation to work with. You are naturally so beautiful! (Inside and out)."

It looks like Ginger is enjoying the change of weather and is preparing her outfits for the colder climate in New York.

While the star regularly gets the thumbs-up with her outfit choices, she recently worried fans with a brave style statement.

Ginger looked ready for a new season

After getting her shoe got caught and mangled in the moving set of stairs, Ginger decided it was time to get back on the high heels horse and ventured back onto the escalator in stilettos.

"First time back on the escalator since 'the incident,'" she wrote. "Not gonna lie - after reading all of your stories/nightmares… I was a little trepidatious. But I did it. Like riding a bike. Only less winded. Happy Tuesday everyone."

Ginger has bid farewell to her summer wardrobe

Her fans rushed to comment and said: "Good for you, but be careful Ginger," and another added: "Escalators make me sooooooo anxious."

Many others said she was braver than they were and they couldn't believe after the trauma of her last event, she would consider diving back in.

But it looked like everything went swimmingly for Ginger who made it safely to the Good Morning America studios.

