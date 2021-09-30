Ginger Zee is radiant in adorable family video in her romper and eye-catching accessory Clearly the happiest place to be!

Ginger Zee took viewers of Good Morning America on a journey with her as she and her crew left for Walt Disney World.

Joining her, however, were her two adorable sons, Adrian, five, and Miles, three, happy to enjoy a trip to the house of mouse. In a clip one of her colleagues posted on their Instagram Stories, which she shared as well, Ginger twirled around with her sons as her crew cheered and applauded.

Ginger Zee wows in a romper and Ratatouille hat at Disney

ABC's chief meteorologist perfectly embodied the fun summer vibe in a floral strapless romper that cinched in at the waist and showed off her arms and legs.

What was even cuter was that the floral print matched the one on Miles' shirt as well, and all three wore Ratatouille hats, complete with rat ears and little chef's hats.

The journalist and her team celebrated Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary with their GMA special and even covered the opening of the new Ratatouille ride.

She shares her sons with her husband, Ben Aaron, a journalist himself who is a host on the PIX11 morning news show.

Ginger brought some floral fun to her Disney trip with her sons

Ginger's kids have frequently been part of her big career moves, and recently all were subject to a big transformation for an exciting one.

She shared a clip on her Instagram earlier in September which announced that she would be making a guest appearance for a short on the Disney Junior show Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends.

And she wasn't alone, because both Adrian and Miles were right there with her. But they all appeared in animated form, which the clip highlighted with a two minute segment of the episode that primarily featured Ginger.

The ABC meteorologist played the same role on the show, appearing as an animated version of herself, wearing a magenta cardigan and jeans with her signature wavy locks.

The journalist shared her appearance on the Disney Junior show with Adrian and Miles

Her sons featured in little cameos, making exclamations about the weather as their mother reported and comically changing up their appearances accordingly.

