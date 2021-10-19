Ginger Zee reveals surprising fear through horrifying story that gets fans talking Honestly, same

Ginger Zee left fans with an interesting thought and conversation starter as she opened up about a surprising fear of hers.

The journalist reposted a story from Michigan Live News that reported of a deer attacking a woman and pinning her down and piercing her with its antlers.

Thankfully, the woman made it out alive, and Ginger expressed her satisfaction about that as well as she revealed that she too was terrified of this scenario.

She wrote in the caption: "If you know me… you know I have a fear of many animals with hooves … especially deer.

"This is the nightmare scenario I have told my producers about… and it came true for this woman! So glad she's ok. I am so adamant about this you all let me know :) thanks @suziedey for looking out!"

Fans instantly launched into conversation in the comments section, with many of them identifying with Ginger's fear.

One wrote: "It's okay to fear things," with another saying: "They're beautiful animals, but oh my goodness they can also be unpredictable and dangerous!"

Ginger opened up about her fear of hooved animals with a terrifying incident

Some were taken aback by the incident, as one commented: "Wow!! Had no idea. The deer in my yard always run away. I guess you never know! Freaky!"

Many others could only reply in teary eyed or shocked emojis, while some provided information on deer being more aggressive during rutting season.

The Good Morning America meteorologist has been extremely candid with fans about her likes and fears, having also shared how many of these incidents have shaped her growth.

Ginger is now gearing up for the release of a book about her life, although, unfortunately, its release has been delayed to January 11, 2022 due to supply issues.

ABC's chief meteorologist will be releasing a book in January of 2022

She expressed her sadness about it with fans in a recent social media post, along with a picture of hers from the cover image shoot, although her many followers were nothing but supportive and encouraging.

