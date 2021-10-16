Ginger Zee shares epic throwback photo in figure-hugging bandage dress The meteorologist looked as fabulous as ever

Good Morning America star Ginger Zee delighted fans with a throwback photo of herself on Friday - and she hasn't changed.

The popular TV star wowed in a figure-flattering mini dress which showcased her fit physique. Ginger posted the image alongside her friends on Instagram and wrote: "Throwback indeed (I think circa 2008?)… miss my Chicago gals. @amanda.marinello @araza80 and not pictured @andichambers."

In the image, Ginger was wearing a white, pink and red bandage dress which she had teamed with a black blazer and heels.

Her fans commented on the look and wrote: "Three sets of beautiful legs," and, "You could be Charlie's Angels."

The star was reminiscing about her time in the windy city, before her move to New York. Ginger now lives in NYC with her husband, Ben Aaron, and their two young boys, Adrian and Miles.

She often shares glimpses inside her home on social media – and it's even more beautiful than we imagined.

The property is located in Rockland County, but with its spacious interiors and luxurious swimming pool, you wouldn't expect it to be so close to the densely-populated city!

Ginger hasn't changed!

She adores raising her family there and has been open about motherhood and called having children, "the best thing I could have ever done in my life."

Not that it has always been easy. Ginger has been open about her struggles with mental health and depression and revealed she checked herself into a mental health facility prior to having a family.

She speaks out about her past in the hopes it will help others who are battling depression and her fans are forever grateful for her candidness.

Ginger, her husband, Ben Aaron, and their two boys

Ginger has a new book, A Little Closer to Home, coming out in the new year and speaking about it, she said: "In this book I'm going to share my deepest traumas and help share how I have been able to heal and maintain healing.

"Trauma is terrifying to uncover, but once you do, joy can start filling the wound you had shrouded for so long. You deserve it. We can heal together. I hope we can do that in January."

