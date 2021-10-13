Good Morning America's Ginger Zee was set to celebrate some exciting news this month but has sadly been forced to give an update she wasn't expecting.

The much-loved TV star and her fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of her heartfelt book, A Little Closer to Home, but now they'll have to wait longer.

Alongside a snapshot from the photoshoot for her cover image, Ginger wrote a message on Instagram which read: "Today would have been my book release day - apologies for anyone who ordered & got the delay message… publishing as a whole is having supply chain issues so it had to be delayed until January 11, 2022."

She continued: "In this book I'm going to share my deepest traumas and help share how I have been able to heal and maintain healing.

"Trauma is terrifying to uncover, but once you do, joy can start filling the wound you had shrouded for so long. You deserve it. We can heal together. I hope we can do that in January. Link is in my bio to order."

Fans urged her not to worry and said: "I already know it will be worth the wait. Take your time," and, "I'm happy to wait.. as long as I know it's coming! Thank you for being so open."

Ginger also shared the photo of herself from the book cover

Others said they loved her honestly in her first book, Natural Disaster, and said they were often brought to tears by it.

Ginger has been open about her struggles with mental health and some truly heartbreaking periods in her life.

While she has come through the very worst of it with the help of therapy, medication and the support of her loved ones, she continues to talk about it.

Ginger has the support of her beautiful family

She recently shared her heartbreaking story of pain and acceptance in honor of World Mental Health Day in the hopes of helping someone else feeling similarly.

She wrote: "When I was at my lowest I often avoided mirrors. When I would catch my reflection, I rarely recognized myself.

"I knew it was me, logically, but I didn't know, love or feel comfortable with the person that I saw. I could not identify with the woman I saw. My identity was diffuse."

Ginger's fans thank her for her honest over her mental health battles

Ginger then talked about how to combat those problems and heal through means like therapy, nutrition, sleep, and even meditation.

"Now when I look in the mirror I see me, I'm mostly proud & happy with the reflection and I'm able to turn outward and give energy and love to others because I have settled in my sense of self.

"I wish I could go back in those lowest moments and remind myself these beautiful days were possible. I hope it helps you to know the storms don't last forever."

