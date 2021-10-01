Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse make surprise GMA appearance with Ginger Zee

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ginger Zee was joined by two very special guests for her Good Morning America appearance on Friday - Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.

MORE: Ginger Zee makes very brave fashion choice as fans weigh in

The two Disney characters joined Ginger at Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary for a GMA special, and the ABC meteorologist took to Instagram to share snaps of Minnie and Daisy Duck on stage with her, and Mickey posing with her outside Sleeping Beauty's castle.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ginger Zee wows in a romper and Ratatouille hat at Disney

"The World’s Most Magical Celebration starts NOW! Join us on @goodmorningamerica," she shared, alongside the pictures.

"I'll admit this...I'm overwhelmed with jealousy of your access to the mouse and his house," commented one fan to which Ginger replied: "I understand, just know I am extremely grateful."

MORE: Ginger Zee gets fans talking with upsetting post

The mom of two wore an Alice + Olivia Melda Gathered Midi Skirt paired with a white turtleneck sweater; the skirt is currently on sale at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Ginger was joined by Mickey

Ginger made the trip to Florida for work but she was lucky to be joined by her two adorable sons, Adrian, five, and Miles, three.

In a clip one of her colleagues posted on Instagram Stories, Ginger twirled around with her sons as they celebrated being at the Happiest Place On Earth, and her crew cheered and applauded.

She shares her sons with her husband, Ben Aaron, a journalist himself who is a host on the PIX11 morning news show.

Minnie and Daisy also hit the stage

Ginger's kids have frequently been part of her big career moves, and they recently joined her for a guest appearance on the Disney Junior show Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends.

The three appeared in animated form, which the clip highlighted with a two minute segment that saw Ginger reporting on the weather of the city, which suddenly took a turn as the villainous Green Goblin unleashed a snow storm.

Her sons featured in little cameos, making exclamations about the weather and even coming out in full winter gear when it took a turn for the worse.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.