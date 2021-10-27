Tess Daly stuns in statement coat for date with Vernon Kay

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Tess Daly took a break from her glitzy dresses on Tuesday and sported a more casual outfit for a day out with her husband, Vernon Kay.

The Strictly Come Dancing star wore a stylish camel co-ord as she strutted around London, but it was her statement coat that got her fans talking. Tess paired her tailored trousers and knitted top with a leopard print, faux fur jacket from her recent collaboration with House of Fraser's fashion brand, BIBA.

WATCH: Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman's five style lessons

Sharing the look to her social media, the presenter wrote: "Taking one of my favourite pieces from my @officialbiba collection out for a spin with @vernonkay".

Tess finished off the outfit with a simple pair of white trainers, brown oversized sunglasses and a nude handbag thrown over her arm.

Tess Daly stunned in her statement coat

She also shared a sweet selfie with Vernon, with both of them sporting big smiles as they wandered around the city.

Fans rushed to comment on the post, with one gushing: "Love that jacket where is it from please," while another added: "Looking fab Tess".

We couldn’t agree more, and can't wait to get our hands on Tess's coat. It is still available to purchase online, but we would recommend snapping it up quickly before it sells out!

BIBA x Tess Daly Leopard Print Coat, £130, House Of Fraser

The star revealed that she would be collaborating with the brand earlier in the month, and has created an exclusive capsule collection that is ideal for the upcoming party season.

Tess said of the collection: "It’s an honour to be collaborating with BIBA, an iconic British brand I have always admired. I’m thrilled to bits that they allowed me to partner them throughout the entire design process - we even got to delve into the archives and rediscover their 60s heritage."

She further quipped: "I have always loved fashion and the art of dressing up and it was a dream come true to create my capsule collection which consists of wardrobe elevating pieces from star- studded leather jackets to party dresses and jumpsuits."

