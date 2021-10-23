Strictly's Tess Daly dazzles in the dreamiest sequin dress

Debuting yet another stunning evening look on Strictly Come Dancing, Tess Daly was a picture of poise on Saturday night as she stepped out in a nude asymmetric dress by Suzanne Neville, embellished with silver sequins. Co-presenting the hit BBC series alongside Claudia Winkleman, the TV star looked oh-so-glamorous as she accessorised with matching Gina strappy heels and sparkling jewellery by Jennifer Fisher.

Revered for her signature blonde mane, Tess styled her glossy hair in loose waves and opted for statement, dewy makeup. Rocking a subtle smokey eye teamed with voluminous lashes, a rosy blusher and a glossy lip to match, she certainly captured viewers' attention.

Now on its fifth week since returning to our screens, Strictly fans have been loving each and every one of Tess' evening looks on the show, and so are we. Dressed to the nines, Tess recently wowed in a velvet raspberry mini dress by Alexandre Vauthier.

Tess Daly wore an asymmetric sequin-embellished dress on this week's show

Giving off major Bond girl vibes, the presenter added matching open-toe sandals and gold hoop earings. Posting a photo on Instagram, Tess wrote: "Week 4 and competition is in the air! After a killer movie week, who are you rooting for?"

Last week Tess turned up the glam in a red velvet dress by Alexandre Vauthier

Unsurprisingly fans rushed to the comments section to share their love for her outfit, with one gushing: "Gooooooooorgeous xxx", while another added: "Beautiful. Love your dress Tess!"

Another of our favourite looks this season is without a doubt the lilac Suzanne Neville gown that Tess wore for movie week. Looking every inch the Hollywood starlet in a halterneck dress complete with a fitted bodice and a dramatic thigh-split, the presenter polished off her ensemble with shimmering jewels from Susannah Lovis Jewellers and Tilly Sveaas.

Catching up with resident stylist Sinead McKeefry, who has worked on Strictly for years, the fashionista recently revealed to HELLO! how both Tess and her co-host Claudia go about choosing different outfits for the show.

"The girls are great. If they both want to wear something similar, they are both the first to say 'no, you wear it I'll wear something else...' which is a credit to them. We don't do drama," she said.

