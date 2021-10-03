Tess Daly sends fans wild in white for first Strictly dance-off

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Marking the first dance-off of the season, Tess Daly delivered some serious style inspiration on Sunday night as she hosted the latest episode of Strictly Come Dancing. Presenting the hit BBC series alongside Claudia Winkleman, the TV star certainly stood out in her all-white outfit, made up of white tailored trousers and a close-fitted blouse with flared sleeves.

Looking effortlessly glam, Tess wore her glossy blonde tresses in a loose updo. Dusting her eyes in a smokey shadow complete with voluminous lashes, she added a soft hint of blusher and a pale pink lip to match.

Strictly presenter Tess looked fabulous on Sunday night

As for her accessories, Tess stepped out in a pair of nude heels, adding a hint of sparkle to her outfit with a minimalist necklace – divine.

Since returning to our screens for the new season of Strictly, Tess has served up a number of showstopping looks, and one of our favourites is the ravishing red number that she wore last week.

Last week Tess wowed in a red halterneck gown by Roland Mouret

Turning heads in a vibrant thigh-split dress complete with a statement halterneck, the presenter teamed her Roland Mouret gown with nude strappy heels from Dune and glittering Cartier jewels.

Posting a stylish snap on Instagram, Tess' 771k followers were clearly impressed with her evening look. "Beautiful, stunning, amazing in red..go Tess!!" wrote one. "Red is fab on you Tess!" added another. Meanwhile, her good friend and fellow celeb Mollie King commented: "Gorgeous as always," with heart emojis.

Catching up with resident stylist Sinead McKeefry, who has worked on Strictly for years, the fashionista revealed to HELLO! how both Tess and her co-host Claudia go about choosing different outfits for the show.

"The girls are great. If they both want to wear something similar, they are both the first to say 'no, you wear it I'll wear something else...' which is a credit to them. We don't do drama," she said.

The new series of Strictly has already kicked off in style, with fans deciding on their favourite contestants. The stellar celebrity line-up includes AJ Odudu, Katie McGlynn, Robert Webb, John Whaite, Rhys Stevenson, Sara Davies, Dan Walker, Tilly Ramsay, Greg Wise, Nina Wadia, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Adam Peaty, Judi Love, and Ugo Monye.

