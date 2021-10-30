Carol Vorderman dons jaw-dropping blue dress at Pride of Britain Awards The 60-year-old star looked sensational on the red carpet

How stunning did Carol Vorderman look at the Pride of Britain Awards? The former Countdown presenter put in an early appearance on the red carpet outside London's Grosvenor House, turning heads in the most glamorous dress.

The 60-year-old star, who is hosting the 22nd annual ceremony alongside Ashley Banjo, wowed in a stunning blue dress as she prepared to celebrate the nation's unsung heroes at the Daily Mirror event, which honours the achievements of remarkable people. Carol looked incredible in the gown, from designer Isabell Kristensen Couture, with Carol rocking the Gallagia dress.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carol Vorderman wears out-out dress to the races

The stunning tiered-dress had a gorgeous patterned design on its top half, and the bottom half was equally as eye-catching blue tulle.

The former Countdown presenter wore her hair down and looked stunning with some mascara, a nude lip and a necklace.

Teasing her red carpet look on Instagram ahead of the ceremony, Carol wrote: "You can be more playful with dresses for the red carpet so @isabellkristensenofficial has made a wonderful gown for me for the @prideofbritain red carpet tomorrow. It's STUNNING.

Carol looked stunning

"Can't believe how spoiled I am. Martin and Radika are amazing and kind and look after me @isabellkristensenofficial. Thank you as ever."

She added: "I don't really wear jewellery but tomorrow @hsternofficial are providing the most stunning diamonds....here are just some they allowed me to choose from."

The likes of Joanna Lumley, Stephen Fry, Westlife, Jordan Pickford and Sharon Stone are set to celebrate the winners, who have been nominated for their amazing fundraising efforts, acts of bravery and battling against the odds, among other achievements.

Carol teased the look ahead of its debut

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, Carol said: "I think not having the awards event at The Grosvenor Hotel last year has given us a little chance to review and this year you’ll see it shifting a generation and I really, really love that.

"It's still the Pride Of Britain Awards but it has this new flavour to it. Also this year we have an Environment Champion Award, which I've been championing for 30 years. I think I was one of the first journalists to talk about climate change back in the 80s and that’s brilliant."

The Pride Of Britain Awards airs on Thursday 4 November at 8pm on ITV.

