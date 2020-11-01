Carol Vorderman's royal blue silk Pride Of Britain look drops jaws The former Countdown host was hosting the awards show remotely

Carol Vorderman stole the show in the most beautiful outfit to host the Pride of Britain Awards on Sunday night.

The former Countdown host looked incredible in a royal blue full skirt and matching long-sleeved glittery top as she helmed the virtual ceremony for ITV.

DISCOVER: Carol Vorderman opens up about the possibility of a third wedding

The 59-year-old star completed her stunning look with long-sleek hair and natural makeup.

Carol looked beautiful in blue on Sunday night

The star has hosted the Pride of Britain Awards since 1999, but this is the first time the event, which recognises the nation's unsung heroes, will be held remotely.

INSPIRING: Carol shares her secret to looking fab at any age

Carol told The Mirror: "It will be strange and that’s why I know I’ll be in absolute buckets. I’ll be a wreck. I’m really sad I can’t be with everybody."

Over the summer, Carol staged an impromptu photoshoot for Twitter, wearing a pair of tight red leather trousers and a plunging white blouse.

Carol wowed in figure-hugging leather trousers

Adding a chunky black belt to accentuate her waist and a pair of peep-toe, lace-up heeled boots, the mum-of-two stunned her followers with her age-defying looks.

READ MORE: Carol reveals the most inappropriate thing she did at her wedding

Captioning the impressive snaps on Twitter, Carol wrote: "Beginning to come out of lockdown," before crediting her hairstylist James Roberts and personal trainer Craig Hawkins.

The former Countdown host also memorably rocked a leopard print look

She also previously made a rare lockdown appearance in a leopard print dress.

Delighted with her return to the social media platform, her fans were quick to compliment her phenomenal figure. "Absolutely stunning," gushed one.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.