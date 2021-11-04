Alex Scott looks beautiful in berry red on The One Show The Football Focus star looked so elegant

Alex Scott looked elegant as ever on Wednesday as she took to our screens on The One Show, presenting alongside Gethin Jones in a glamorous midi-dress.

The presenter dressed perfectly for the autumnal weather in a berry red ensemble, rocking a utility-style dress with statement pockets and smart open collar. Flattering her figure, the 37-year-old star teamed her dress with a pair of pointed-toe heels, lengthening her gym-honed legs.

WATCH: Alex Scott shares personal details about her football career

With a bouncy blow-dry, glowing skin and dramatic false lashes, Alex, who joined The One Show team when Alex Jones went on maternity leave, looked gorgeous for her presenting stint - adding a plum coloured lipstick to compliment her look.

Sharing a behind-the-scenes clip before she took to the screen, Alex filmed herself reclining on a sofa in a Nike tracksuit

"This is me taking five minutes to myself to chill" whispered the star. She then panned her dressing room to reveal she was by herself. "I actually don't know why I'm whispering - I'm in my changing room alone!"

It's not the first time this week Alex has set pulses racing with her incredible outfits. At the Pride of Britain Awards on Saturday, the Football Focus star looked sensational as she walked the red carpet in a glamorous diamond-encrusted ballgown.

Fans were left stunned at her jaw-dropping look, rushing to the comments of her Instagram to compliment the star on her elegant ensemble. "WOW what a stunning outfit," wrote one fan, whilst another penned: "Now THAT'S a frock! You look absolutely beautiful."

Likening Alex to royalty, a third fan commented: "You certainly do look like a Princess. Stunning."

Alex's all-black ensemble featured an elegant off-the-shoulder neckline, embellished bust and a daring thigh split. Complimenting her svelte figure, the beautiful number from Dalore Couture fit Alex like a glove, cinching in at the waist with a crystal-encrusted belt.

