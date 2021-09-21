We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Alex Jones returned to The One Show for one night only on Monday evening after giving birth to her daughter, Annie. We were delighted to see her! The star looked fresh and glowing despite the hard nights with a newborn.

The 44-year-old was presenting a special edition of the famous BBC programme at the Chelsea Flower show preview day, before it opens to the public on Tuesday.

Keeping in with the flower theme, Alex decided to wear a stunning floral number by Cefinn - Samantha Cameron's fashion label. The 'Sawyer' dress featured a lovely classic shape and vintage pattern. Made from cotton with exaggerated shoulders, a pinched waist and a swishy ruffled skirt. Lush! It's priced at £250 and be quick should you wish to invest - it's selling out fast.

You may notice the mother-of-three's wonderful new hair makeover, too. Earlier this month, the TV star treated herself to a makeover just in time for the colder months. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she documented her trip to the salon with her newborn daughter Annie."I'm on my way to central London for the first time with little baby Annie," she told her followers. "It's a horrible day and I have of course forgotten a rain cover. Brilliant."

She added: "I'm off to sort my hair out. Look. It's sort of two tones now. Blonde there, brown here. Fringe grown into these bits – time to sort it all out." From her hairdressers' seat, Alex added: "Bobble out. Here we go. Going for an autumnal darker shade all over."

She later unveiled her darker shade and shorter locks, and it really suited her. "Tell me it's autumn without telling me it's autumn," she said. We love it.

