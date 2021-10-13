Priyanka Chopra’s Spain vacation photos will make you want to hop on a flight asap Major travel FOMO. Check.

Priyanka Chopra has been living it up in Spain, and as the actress has enjoyed the dreamy getaway with her mom, she’s been giving us quite a bit of fomo with her enviable travel photos too.

After posting a gorgeous oceanside snap of herself climbing back into her yacht in a yellow swimsuit, the White Tiger star gave fans more looks into her trip in her Instagram Story.

In one photo, Priyanka showed off the Paella they had been indulging in. “The Spain food tour continues #paellalife,” she captioned it.

In another snap, Priyanka can be seen standing in front of a church with her mom and her dog, as she flashed a smile.

The actress went casual-chic for their day around town and wore a white long-sleeved button-down top paired with a black mini skirt and sandals.

Priyanka has been enjoying her vacation in Spain with her mom

“Site seeing with @drmadhuakhourichopra and @diariesofdiana,” she wrote.

The images are just the latest snapshots that the actress had uploaded from her waterside vacation in Valencia, Spain.

Earlier this month, Priyanka shared several snaps of herself relaxing on a boat with her mother and friends.

She looked like a supermodel with the first shot alone, posing against the gorgeous blue water in a yellow strapless one-piece swimsuit with a sunhat and shades.

Priyanka looked incredible in a strapless one-piece swimsuit on a yacht during her vacation

Priyanka added more photos to the Instagram post of her and the group playing in the water and posing with her dog, Diana, who also joined them.

She also dropped in another swimsuit picture, this time sporting a hot red two-piece number with a floral robe that showed off her dynamite figure.

"A perfect day off #AboutYesterday," she captioned the shots with a series of emojis to match.

The Baywatch star is enjoying a lavish time in Europe, and has spent most of her time in London over the past few months.

